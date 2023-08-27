Greenleaf Trust Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 660.0% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after buying an additional 1,148,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after buying an additional 690,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,582,000 after buying an additional 524,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,015,000 after buying an additional 286,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 9,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $531,478.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,844,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,854,810.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

