Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lennar were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 78,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,555.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $114.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.09 and a 200 day moving average of $112.61. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Lennar

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.