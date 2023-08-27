Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,147 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of First Solar worth $41,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 677.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of First Solar by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on First Solar from $222.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,900 shares of company stock worth $13,797,525 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $177.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.22. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 121.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

