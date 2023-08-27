Scotia Capital Inc. Has $295,000 Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Owens Corning by 87.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $143.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.46.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.92.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,533. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

