Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,038 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Hubbell worth $38,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $323.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $204.01 and a 12 month high of $340.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.54 and its 200 day moving average is $279.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

