Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $535,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,786.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter.

PHYS stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

