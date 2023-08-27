Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 127.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

