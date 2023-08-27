Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $578,000 Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,713 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after buying an additional 356,059 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $22,857,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 868,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,526,000 after acquiring an additional 227,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,550 shares during the period.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.20.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PZZA

Papa John’s International Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.