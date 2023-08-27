Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.50 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.62. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

