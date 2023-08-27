Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 7,584 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

