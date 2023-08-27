Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 8,460 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

