ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 37,554 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 37,554 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 204.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

