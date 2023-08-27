First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,286,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,587,000 after purchasing an additional 486,163 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,039,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,171,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,891,000 after purchasing an additional 308,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $403.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $397.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.16. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $428.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.