First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,429,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $140.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $167.24.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSM

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.