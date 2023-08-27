Cerity Partners LLC Buys 133,906 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,906 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in PG&E by 1,152.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.12. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $18.19.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. PG&E’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

