Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 24,636 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 118.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,973 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.69.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

