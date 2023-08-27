Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Maximus worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at $16,642,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $198,029.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,371.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MMS stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

