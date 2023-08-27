Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE TT opened at $202.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $139.07 and a 12 month high of $209.17. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

