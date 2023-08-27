Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $74.25 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

