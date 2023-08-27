Cerity Partners LLC Has $10.89 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,770 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

