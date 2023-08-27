Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,233 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $12,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $822,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ovintiv by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 241,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

