Cerity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,983,000 after buying an additional 1,214,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,135,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,607,000 after buying an additional 114,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $252.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $264.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

