STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of STERIS worth $13,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $436,660,000 after acquiring an additional 107,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,092,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Trading Up 0.8 %

STE opened at $226.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.00 and its 200-day moving average is $203.90. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.60.

About STERIS



STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.



