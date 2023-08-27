Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $13,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $94.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.44. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.