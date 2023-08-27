Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,478 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Republic Services worth $75,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 954,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,854,000 after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %

RSG opened at $146.05 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.24.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

