Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,263,120 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 771.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $90,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Biogen by 726.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,576 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Biogen by 56.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,108,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,159,000 after purchasing an additional 398,460 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,934,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 1,731.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,194,000 after acquiring an additional 249,884 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $264.43 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.59.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

