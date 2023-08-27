Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 343 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $71,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $65,468,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $58,846,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $45,069,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after buying an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $69.75 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

