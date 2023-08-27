Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $441,000 Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 2,714,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,232,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,248,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $85.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.67. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

