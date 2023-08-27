Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.3 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

