Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $320.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.48 and a 200 day moving average of $334.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.66%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

