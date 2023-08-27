Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $548,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,900,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,642,000 after purchasing an additional 373,725 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,015,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,701,000 after purchasing an additional 129,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 31.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,050,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,004 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $25.27 on Friday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.