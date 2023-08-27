Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

