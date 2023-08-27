Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $374,312.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,532.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $374,312.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,532.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,055. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $127.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $127.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ATR. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.83.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

