8,154 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 33.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 59,792 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORI opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $163,628.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.64 per share, with a total value of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

