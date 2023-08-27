Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,487 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.81. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $78.79.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -109.80%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

