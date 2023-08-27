Scotia Capital Inc. Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Exelon Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $46.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

