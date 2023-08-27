Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,106 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Timken worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TKR opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.91. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $58.35 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,305,773. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $908,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,101 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,393 in the last 90 days. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

