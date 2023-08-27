Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 9,387 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 361.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $245,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Up 1.4 %

ITT stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.80.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.91 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $405,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

