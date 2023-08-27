2,705 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,965,000 after purchasing an additional 185,969 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,775,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after purchasing an additional 214,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,443,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,339,000 after purchasing an additional 90,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,823,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,367 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $104.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.53. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

