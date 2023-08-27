Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 31.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 413,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 97,984 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGI. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 31.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,499,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 355,392 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 72,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $12.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.17 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 16.98%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

