Cerity Partners LLC Has $13.85 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,769 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Netflix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,349 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 579,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $200,307,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 779,814 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,670,000 after buying an additional 65,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $176,671,000 after buying an additional 676,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 6,876.5% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 70,602 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 69,590 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 2.2 %

NFLX opened at $416.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.62.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

