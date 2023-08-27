Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 298 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $660.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $653.07 and its 200 day moving average is $573.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

