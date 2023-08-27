Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 7,512 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $109.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average of $111.79. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

