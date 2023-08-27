iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5,927.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,132 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880,712 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $102.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2415 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

