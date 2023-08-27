Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,196 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $15,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

