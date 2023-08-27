ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 41,492 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 129.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 26.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.62.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $69.30 and a 52-week high of $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day moving average is $85.42.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

