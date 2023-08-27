Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,423 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BNDX stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $49.83.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0816 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.