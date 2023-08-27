ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,382 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $199,687,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $176,180,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% during the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,900 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $230.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

