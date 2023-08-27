Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 2,049 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 1,192.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 29,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 8,160.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:XSHQ opened at $36.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.35.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

