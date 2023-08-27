SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDIV. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,540.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 191.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $32.08.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

